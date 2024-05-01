BI ready to shed ‘pastillas label’

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco affirmed on Wednesday the agency’s readiness to move past the “pastillas” issue towards a new era of professionalism and efficiency.

In a statement in time for the celebration of Labor Day, Tansingco thanked frontliners and Filipino workers, acknowledging their vital contributions to the nation’s progress.

“We are among the last people that departing OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) see, and in our short interactions with them, we feel their sadness at leaving their families to work abroad,” said Tansingco. Hence, we try to make our systems better and faster for OFWs to give them convenience when they travel.”

He cited the Department of Migrant Workers’s system’s interconnection with the BIs, the impending green lanes for overseas workers, and the special lanes that prioritize OFWs.

He said that in celebration of Labor Day, it is appropriate to pay tribute to the invaluable contributions of the Filipino people, whose commitment, perseverance, and sacrifice inspire everyone and exemplify the spirit of resilience that defines them.

“As the nation celebrates (Labor Day), the Bureau honors the unwavering dedication of its own employees, who labor tirelessly to protect the nation’s borders and enable lawful travel even on holidays.

“Many immigration workers tirelessly serve, often sacrificing time with their families to ensure the safety and security of the nation,” Tansingco said.

In 2020, BI was embroiled in a controversy dubbed “pastillas scam, involving airport immigration officers who allowed the entry of Chinese passengers and other foreigners without screening in exchange for bribes.

23 new officers

In a separate announcement, the BI introduced 23 new immigration officers who graduated from the Philippine Immigration Academy.

The officers underwent a 27-day program to enhance their competencies in border control and security management.

Tansingco emphasized their role in the Bagong Pilipinas’ initiative, and their deployment to key international airports and offices by 1 May.

He added that officers were also trained in critical interpersonal skills and the most recent immigration practices to improve their efficacy in their positions.