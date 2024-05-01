Anti-cha-cha group rallies for wage hike

Members of the Koalisyon Laban sa ChaCha rallied for a wage hike for workers across the country.

Led by Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo and Senator Risa Hontiveros, the coalition advocates for the enshrinement of fair wages, labor rights, and protections in law.

During a pre-Labor Day Mass on Tuesday, Bishop Bagaforo praised workers’ dedication and offered prayers for their continued fight for dignity and rights. The coalition, consisting of religious groups and people’s organizations, emphasized the importance of legislation that guarantees living wages and safeguards in the face of economic challenges.

Senator Hontiveros urgently called for the swift passage of the “P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2022,” a crucial step to ensure all workers, including those under contractual agreements, receive just compensation.

“Wage increase is what our laborers call for. That’s what they really need. I called on lawmakers to work and pass the laws that could be a relief to workers, not the Charter change),” Hontiveros said.

Judy Miranda, secretary general of Partido Manggagawa, echoed the call for wage increments and highlighted the urgency of addressing rising expenses and low wages.

She cited the “Apat Na Dapat” (Four Musts) priorities of lowering expenses, raising wages, creating jobs, and alleviating poverty as essential for the labor sector.