5,000 Pasay beneficiaries receive P2K cash aid

Pasay City recently facilitated the distribution of financial aid amounting to P2,000 to various sectors, benefiting 5,000 individuals.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development had downloaded the funds as part of a program initiated by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano personally supervised the payout of the financial assistance, which included beneficiaries such as barangay health workers, TODA members, single parents, persons with disabilities, and street sweepers, at a crowded Cuneta Astrodome.

Mayor Emi expressed gratitude to PBBM for supporting vulnerable sectors during the event, which coincided with the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo,” which offered affordable commodities like dried fish, vegetables, rice, and sugar.

Mayor Emi highlighted the importance of accessible commodities amid rising food prices, emphasizing the affordability of items at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo as a significant relief for residents’ food budgets.

Despite initial doubts from the city treasurer, she announced an increase in school children’s allowances from P500 to P1,000, showcasing the city’s commitment to supporting its students.

Pasay City also plans to construct a comprehensive health center resembling a hospital, offering free laboratory tests, check-ups, and other medical services. The mayor assured residents of ongoing efforts to enhance services, with upcoming assistance for persons with disabilities and single parents.

The city’s dedication to providing essential support and expanding healthcare services reflects its commitment to the welfare of Pasay City residents.