23 new immigration officers graduate from BI academy

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that a total of 23 new immigration officers graduated from the BI's Philippine Immigration Academy (PIA) last Monday, 29 April.

According to the Bureau, the group of graduates, consisting of nine female and fourteen male participants, completed a 27-day expedited program aimed at providing them with fundamental competencies in border control, immigration, and security management.

BI Commissioner Tansingco emphasized that, in line with the national government's Bagong Pilipinas initiative, these new officers represent the innovative viewpoint of Bagong Immigration.

These new officers are slated to be deployed to major international airports and frontline offices by 1 May.

Tansingco said that they are continuously hiring new immigration officers to maximize their manpower and ensure efficient operations.

The BI chief added that in order to improve their efficacy in their positions, officers were trained in critical interpersonal skills in addition to the most recent immigration practices.