2024 Shari’ah examinees highest in history —SC

The 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations (SBE) witnessed a remarkable surge in participants, with a record-breaking 855 individuals attending Day 1, surpassing the previous year’s 526 examinees.

This marked the highest number of examinees in the history of the Shari’ah Bar examinations.

The first day of the 2024 SBE, held on 28 April was a momentous occasion marked by several firsts. The event was digitalized and regionalized, with two Shari’ah Bar ceremonies held simultaneously at local testing centers in Davao City and Quezon City, a unique and innovative approach.

The exam subjects for Day 1 were Jurisprudence and Customary Laws in the morning, followed by Persons, Family Relations, and Property in the afternoon. Day 2 will address Succession, Wills/Adjudication, and Settlement of Estates in the morning and Procedure in the Shari’ah Courts in the afternoon.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao delivered their messages at UP Diliman, while Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh and Associate Justice Antonio T. Kho Jr. gave their remarks at ADDU. Notably, Singh personally oversaw the SBE at UP Diliman, underscoring her direct involvement and the importance she placed on the event.

Several milestones were achieved in the 2024 SBE. For the first time, it was chaired by a sitting member of the Court, aiming to integrate the Shari’ah Bar formally. The exam will now be held annually, with efforts to strengthen and make the Shari’ah justice system more accessible.

Additionally, a second batch of the Shari’ah Training Seminar was conducted in various venues nationwide, and the SBE was regionalized and digitalized. Overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia were allowed to join the STS online, and financial assistance was provided.

“We have truly come a long way since the first Shari’ah Bar Examination held in 1983,” Singh said, noting the increase in examinees from less than 200 in the first SBE to over 800 in this year’s SBE.

She added: “Still, this is only the beginning of our efforts to truly invest the appropriate focus and resources in the Shari’ah justice system.“

The SBE plays a vital role in screening potential Shari’ah counselors, with Chief Justice Gesmundo highlighting its significance in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the legal profession.

“The Shari’ah Bar Examinations stand as a testament to Islam’s enduring legacy in the Philippines. They represent our collective effort to promote inclusivity and diversity within the legal profession,” Gesmundo said.