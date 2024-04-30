Catantan shifts focus to studies

With her slot in the Paris Olympics already secured, Samantha Catantan will be shifting her focus to another important priority: Studies.

Catantan yesterday said her Olympic preparation will have to take a backseat as she prepares for her final exams at Penn State University in the United States.

Catantan safely arrived in Pennsylvania on Monday following a fruitful stint in the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

There, Catantan bagged an Olympic spot after posting a dramatic 15-14 win over Sofiya Aktayeva of Kazakhstan in the women’s foil final.

But before she could set her sights on her first Olympic stint, she has to focus on her studies, especially now that she’s about to finish her Accounting degree.

“It’s going to be finals week so I need to go back and study since I’m graduating. After that, I’ll be returning to the Philippines on 19 May to prepare for the Olympic Games,” Catantan said.

The 22-year-old fencer is the 12th Filipino Olympian going for the Paris Games this year as she joins the growing Philippine delegation that is bannered by pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio and gymnast Carlos Yulo.

She is also the country’s first-ever female fencer to join the Olympics and the third fencer ever to qualify after Percival Alger in 1988 and current Philippine Sports commissioner Walter Torres in 1992.

Catantan’s Olympic qualification was impressive as she was just a few months removed from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that she suffered in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last year.

Aside from her studies, Catantan said she is also looking to check on her left leg after suffering a muscle strain in the gold medal match against the fiery Kazakh.

The University of the East alumnus had to be attended by medical officials in the middle of her championship match before getting the green light to continue and finish the job.