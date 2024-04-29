QC councilor provides aid to trike, 'padyak' drivers

Councilor Banjo Pilar of Quezon City's 6th District (Tandang Sora) stepped in on Monday to assist tricycle and 'padyak' drivers impacted by class cancellations due to the intense heat.

Pilar cited the intense heat and the suspension of classes as the primary factors behind his decision to provide assistance to approximately 513 officers of the 25 Tricycle Operator and Drivers Association (TODA) by distributing 5 kilograms of rice, utilizing funds from the local government channeled through the alderman's office.

Meanwhile, 179 'padyak' drivers and operators received oversized umbrellas and t-shirts to protect themselves from the severe heat.

"They are displaced with the cancellation of classes that were ordered changed to virtual lessons because of so much heat. Their regular passengers who are the students were ordered to stay in their homes as classes were changed to online, incurring them (tricycle/padyak drivers) some lost of income," Pilar said.

Welcoming the newborn into the Christian community also appeared to be a source of devotion for Pilar.

Always a 'ninong' to newly born

Welcoming newly born to the Christian world also seemed to become a devotion to Pilar. The councilor said this has been his practice since he won as a city councilor in 2022. Even individuals whose parents may have overlooked baptizing them as children are also invited, he said.

"Di natin pwede tanggihan ang mga kumukuhang ninong (sa akin)," he told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He is questioning why the baptismal ceremony needs to be scheduled, as parents need to prepare for the expenses of the rites. Therefore, he is considering sponsoring or serving as a godparent for those who cannot afford the baptismal rites.

Pilar mentioned that he has involved local government officials such as Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, and his wife District VI Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar as godparents in certain rites. He stated that he has sponsored approximately 18 baptismal rites, each with a minimum of 50 children and a maximum of a hundred.

"Fifty because to make it more solemn, kung di maiwasan 100 (infants or children)," he clarified that he would cover all the expenses for the church until the baptismal certificate is issued as the"ninong" of the baptized, along with the customary "pakimkim" or baptismal gift.