Suzuki Auto Clark reopens with bigger showroom

Suzuki Philippines Incorporated has formally opened the new Suzuki Auto Clark dealership, featuring a bigger showroom and new service bays.

The new Suzuki Auto Clark dealership is under the management of Family Cars Inc. of Laus Auto Group, the same company that operates Suzuki Auto San Fernando and Suzuki Auto Ilocos Norte.

The opening of the new Suzuki Auto Clark further shows Family Cars Inc.’s commitment to offering value-for-money and top-notch Suzuki vehicles.

“We are a happy and proud partner of Suzuki Philippines. Suzuki Clark along with our other Suzuki dealerships in Central and North Luzon is a testament of our earnest desire to expand and continue to excel in serving our growing customers in the region,” LausGroup of Companies chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco expressed.

Suzuki Philippines director and general manager for Automobile Division Norihide Takei is also delighted with the opening of the new Suzuki Auto Clark as it represents a remarkable achievement for the said dealership.

“Today, we gather to celebrate a remarkable achievement — the inauguration and grand opening of Suzuki Auto Clark. From its humble beginnings as a 1S facility in 2020 to impressive 3SS establishment it is today, this transformation is a testament to the unwavering dedication and management of Laus Auto Group,” Takei said.

The new Suzuki Auto Clark dealership is nestled within the vibrant Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, and it stands as a beacon of automotive innovation and service excellence.

It features a display area that can accommodate up to three vehicles, and it also has five service bays that are more than ready to serve Suzuki customers in Clark Pampanga and nearby provinces.

Suzuki Auto Clark is located at LGC Automotive Services Bldg., M.A. Roxas Highway, Clark Freeport Zone 2009 Clark, Philippines. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. On the other hand, it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.