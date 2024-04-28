Reincarnated ‘Mebuyan’s Colony’ and other works of light: Otherworldly experiences of our own world

In art and literature, there is this technique called “defamiliarization,” which presents common or familiar subjects, ideas and images in a new or unconventional way so as to give viewers and readers a feeling of being out of this world ­— but in fact the work speaks of something we see every day. In the end, one gains new perspectives on the subject, or the work refreshes your views of it.

Environmentalism or concern for the earth is a subject much talked about in recent years, and, yes, much abused by many people and organizations who want to put on a mantle of relevance by promoting such a cause but are actually wanting on insights, actions and even concern. With the vogue of talking about environmental causes comes the danger of fatigue. But this concern is of great urgency, and the role of art is thus crucial in the constant renewal of the battle cry for the environmental conservation by conjuring a sense of wonder for our world and instilling horror for its damage.

In recent years, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has been mounting works of art that provoked, inspired and encouraged the celebration of Earth Day on 22 April.

“The Earth Day installation is a project that the CCP does to call attention, of course, not only for Earth Day, but also to the need for us to take care of our environment,” said CCP vice president and artistic director Dennis N. Marasigan.

For this year, the iconic cultural institution offers three works — an installation, a light-and-sound show and an immersive experience — that approximate magic, mine mythology, harness the imagination and pay tribute to the Earth.

The latest incarnation of Leeroy New’s ‘Mebuyan’s Colony’