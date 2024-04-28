Putting plastics in the Pawi-CAN

The first step to getting rid of plastic waste is by containing it. That is why waste cans in shopping malls, convenience stores, barangay halls and train stations have one only for non-biodegradable discards or plastics.

Athena, an executive assistant company, gives plastic disposal a new impetus by launching its Pawi-CAN on Earth Day. The bamboo bins for plastic throw-aways come with a steel sculpture symbolizing the pawikan that local artist JP Parmisano made.

“The pawikan is an established icon and symbol of San Juan, La Union. Creating a project around it would greatly resonate with both the locals of San Juan, being the home of the sea turtle conservation organization Curma, and the local and foreign tourists that visit,” according to Athena.

“The inspiration for the installation is Goby, a plastic discards bin in the shape of the fish and made of net. We wanted to create both a striking attraction piece, as well as a functional one,” the company added.

The Pawi-CAN sits in San Juan beach near the UrbizGarden, Clean Beach and Kabsat resorts.