Police remove protesters at 3 U.S. universities

BOSTON, United States (AFP) — Police detained nearly 200 people at three American universities on Saturday as they cleared pro-Palestinian encampments, in the latest campus clashes triggered by protests over Israel’s war against Hamas.

On the East Coast, police in Boston detained about 100 people while clearing a protest camp at Northeastern University, with social media posts showing security forces in riot gear and officers loading tents onto the back of a truck.

The action was taken after some protesters resorted to “virulent anti-Semitic slurs, including ‘Kill the Jews,’” Northeastern University said in a statement on social media platform X.

On the opposite side of the country, Arizona State University (ASU) police arrested 69 people for trespassing after the group set up an “unauthorized encampment” on campus.

Arizona State officials said a protest group — “most of whom were not ASU students, faculty or staff” — had set up a camp Friday and then ignored repeated orders to disperse.

And in the US heartland, police at Indiana University arrested 23 people as they cleared a campus protest camp, the Indiana Daily Student newspaper reported.