Hamas hostages call for deal in video

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES (AFP) — Hamas’ armed wing released video Saturday of two men held hostage in Gaza who are seen alive and urging Israeli authorities to strike a deal for the release of all the remaining captives.

Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum identified the two as Keith Siegel and Omri Miran who were abducted by militants during the Hamas attack on southern Israel on 7 October. Siegel also has US citizenship.

“The proof of life from Keith Siegel and Omri Miran is the clearest evidence that the Israeli government must do everything to approve a deal for the return of all the hostages before Independence Day (on 14 May),” the forum said in a statement.

“The living should return for rehabilitation, and the murdered should receive a dignified burial.”

The latest video comes just three days after Hamas released another video showing hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin alive.

Siegel and Miran appeared to speak under duress.

“I have been here in Hamas captivity for 202 days. The situation here is unpleasant, difficult and there are many bombs,” Miran, 47, is heard saying in the footage, indicating it was taken earlier this week.

“It’s time to reach a deal that will get us out of here safe and healthy... Keep protesting, so that there will be a deal now.”

Saturday’s video comes as Hamas says it is studying Israel’s latest counterproposal for a Gaza ceasefire after reports that mediator Egypt had sent a delegation to Israel to jump-start stalled negotiations.