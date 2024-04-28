Blair, Fishburn up by one

MIAMI (AFP) — American pair Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn led by a stroke after the third round of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event on Saturday.

The pair shot a superb 12 under-par 60 to sit at 23-under after the better-ball round to gain the advantage over Luke List and Henrik Norlander heading into Sunday’s final round, which will use the alternate shot format.

But the Irish pairing of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are just two shots off the lead alongside the American team of Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard.

Blair and Fishburn made an outstanding start with a birdie on the first followed by an eagle on the par-5 second and they kept up their low scoring to reach the turn at 7-under.

Five more birdies followed on the back nine, including a streak of three from the 13th hole onwards, as the pair grabbed the solo lead.

Blair and Fishburn have been playing together since their junior golf days in Utah and are relishing the chance to compete as a pair.