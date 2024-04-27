Russia attacks power plants; Ukraine hits refineries, airfield

Power plants in Ukraine were damaged in an overnight missile attack by Russia as Kyiv claimed hitting two Russian oil refineries and a military airfield in enemy territory.

Thermal power plants in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions were attacked, severely damaging equipment, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in a Facebook post.

The DTEK power operator said equipment at four of its thermal power plants were “severely damaged” in the overnight strikes.

The air force said Moscow fired 34 missiles, of which 21 were shot down.

Two people were injured in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, president of the city’s defense council said on Telegram.

The head of the western Lviv region called on residents not to use energy-intensive appliances — including kettles, irons, washing machines and microwaves — between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to preserve limited energy supplies.

“It is difficult for the energy system to maintain the balance of production and consumption,” Maksym Kozytski said in a post on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones hit “key technological facilities” at two refineries in the southern Krasnodar region.

Russian officials had earlier reported a fire at a refinery in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban and state media said the facility had partially halted production.

Russia’s defense ministry on Saturday said that its air defenses “destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Krasnodar region, and two more drones were destroyed over the Crimean peninsula.”