‘Danger’ level heat index in 42 areas seen

Forty-two areas in the country are expected to experience a “danger” level heat index today, 28 April, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA).

A heat index of 42°C to 51°C falls under the “danger” category, based on PAGASA’s classification, and would likely cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, while heat stroke is probably with continued heat or sun exposure.

In its latest forecast, the state weather bureau said Dagupan City, Pangasinan will experience the highest temperature hitting 48°C.

Meanwhile, two areas will reach 47°C: Bacnotan, La Union and Aparri, Cagayan.

This is followed by areas under 46°C: ISU Echague, Isabela and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Five areas will be under 45°C: CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur, Roxas City, Capiz, Sangley Point, Cavite, Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Aside from these, Clark Airport, Pampanga; NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; NAIA, Pasay; and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte are also expected to experience extreme heat at 44°C.