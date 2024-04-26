YEAH, EMKOO WITH IT

At first blush, GAC Emkoo GL is a shiny, futuristic-looking ride. It owns exterior qualities that make you anticipate an even better experience once you get inside.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Its sleek, Blade Runner-evoking design is hinged on daring lines and angles, dominating its front like an alien spaceship from a faraway planet made of chrome metal.
Yet its headlights, which automatically light up at the hint of darkness, slant upward like it is assuring you that while it looks like an extra-terrestrial, it’s of the E.T. variety rather than that of Predator.
Both, however, are advanced, which certainly is what this Astara Philippines’ offering is all about.
Take the door handle. Or the apparent lack of it. In Range Rover Velar, it is called “flush deployable,” which retracts almost seamlessly to the side panel upon locking in — better for aerodynamics, best for aesthetics.
The back panel complements the looks with compressed bare-toothed spoilers and false exhaust pipes making it worth a second look on the road.
The wheels are 19-inch alloy wrapped by 55 Series tires. As in all crossovers, Emkoo’s posture hits down on the ground like how you swing with iron clubs. Completely has nothing to do with golf but Emkoo’s stance makes for satisfying ride as a flush hit makes for a satisfying ball flight.
Welcoming you inside is the cushy feel of leather and stitches. Both on the seats and on the dashboard. The interior feels rich. Especially once the sunroof is revealed. Unfortunately, with the weather these days, this writer was only able slide it down at night.
Two screens greet you behind the wheel which has controls in them, like just about every vehicle these days. Only it includes that for setting off the ADAS (or advanced driver-assist system).
Of course, the futuristic theme is felt and seen inside through cylinder-shaped controls for air-conditioning in front, and on the side panel for armrest, mirror and windshield controls as well as yes, door latch.
Infotainment system connects to Apple CarPlay via USB and is heard via the six-speaker system of the GL version. You can connect non-Apple phones via Bluetooth or the USB-A and USB-C ports.
It has 360-degree cameras for turning and parking. That helps a lot especially when you move a ride measuring 4,680 mm long, 1901 mm wide, and 1,670mm tall; and sitting on a 2,750 mm long wheelbase.
Sport, Economy and Comfort are the choices for the driving mode on a seven-speed transmission. And the ride is smooth even on uneven, gravelly roads as well as on magically appearing humps.
At its heart is a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine which produces 117 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute, and 170 newton-meter of torque.
It has six airbags.
Among the laundry list of features, it has adaptive cruise control, integrated cruise assist, autonomous emergency braking, automatic emergency braking-vulnerable road users protection, forward-collision warning, traffic sign recognition system, traffic jam assist, lane-keep assist with lane departure warning, electronic stability program, hill-start hold control, and hill-descent control.
The GAC Emkoo GL is a strong entry in the midsize crossover SUV, which is also the stomping ground of the established Ford Territory. That upscale variant sells for P1.498 million.
Having said all that, my first impression of the Emkoo is admiration. It’s got the looks that the plethora of Chinese brands in the market offers: Expensive, yet classy appearance with homage here and there to the great European luxury brands.
The ride is steadier once on open North Luzon Expressway, providing you with comfort and confidence behind the wheel. Response is decent enough to steer clear off loading and unloading jeepneys along Aurora Boulevard.
Sunroof is all the way to the back so passengers in the back get to admire it as well. Gas gauge tells you how many kilometers it can cover before it’s time to fill it up. Didn’t get to test it. Yet honestly, had I done I would have filled it up just the same just to be in the safe side.
It has got your back on standstill traffic, not only with regard to braking but in zooming away from inertia. Airconditioning is adequate given the lack of tint in the unit the Tribune Blast tested, and the oppressive heat under which we drove.
Engine is so quiet one might mistake it for an electric vehicle. My daughter took note of that as we headed to Trinoma Mall.
Through the week-long lend-out, this writer could easily recall where and when the most distinctive features were needed and employed.
Just like people, you remember cars for what they made you feel.
And riding the GAC Emkoo GL makes you feel exactly the word that rhymes with it. Cool.