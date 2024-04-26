YEAH, EMKOO WITH IT

At first blush, GAC Emkoo GL is a shiny, futuristic-looking ride. It owns exterior qualities that make you anticipate an even better experience once you get inside.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Its sleek, Blade Runner-evoking design is hinged on daring lines and angles, dominating its front like an alien spaceship from a faraway planet made of chrome metal.

Yet its headlights, which automatically light up at the hint of darkness, slant upward like it is assuring you that while it looks like an extra-terrestrial, it’s of the E.T. variety rather than that of Predator.

Both, however, are advanced, which certainly is what this Astara Philippines’ offering is all about.

Take the door handle. Or the apparent lack of it. In Range Rover Velar, it is called “flush deployable,” which retracts almost seamlessly to the side panel upon locking in — better for aerodynamics, best for aesthetics.

The back panel complements the looks with compressed bare-toothed spoilers and false exhaust pipes making it worth a second look on the road.