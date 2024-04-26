US breeds sustainable Filipino fishers

USAID Philippines is expanding its Responsible Seafood Sourcing Program for blue swimming crabs in Iloilo City, strengthening the domestic market for responsibly sourced seafood and reducing illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the province.

“Through the responsible seafood sourcing program, businesses can consistently provide quality seafood products while ensuring the health of the marine environment and supporting the livelihoods of local fishing communities,” mission director Ryan Washburn said.

Under its Fish Right Program, USAID and BFAR will work with the local community, the private sector and government partners to develop direct market linkages between fishers, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets to grow the local market for responsibly caught blue swimming crabs, create livelihoods for fisherfolk, and incentivize sustainable fishing practices.

This will also improve the transparency of the seafood supply chains. Through USAID’s support, crab fishers from Igbon Island are now able to supply whole chilled crabs to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Iloilo City.

The program will also help small fishers find new local markets to lessen their dependence on the volatile export market.

The Philippines is a major exporter of blue swimming crab and is the second largest exporter of this species to the US.

“Responsible Seafood Sourcing is the way to go as we endeavor to achieve conservation and sustainability of our fisheries resources while ensuring that livelihood and welfare of fishing communities are appropriately taken care of,” Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Bayate said.

For more than three decades, USAID has partnered with the Philippines to support environmental conservation.

Through the P1.8-billion ($33-million) Fish Right Program, USAID is promoting safe, legal, and responsible fisheries practices in the Visayan Sea, South Negros, Calamianes Island Group and Zambales.