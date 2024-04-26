QC names sustainable fashion show finalists

The stage is set, and the countdown to the most anticipated sustainable fashion event in Quezon City has begun.

The Quezon City Government has announced the 20 finalists for the highly-anticipated “RETASHOW: QC’s Catwalk to Sustainability,” a city-led initiative to revolutionize the fashion industry with eco-friendly designs and a powerful message.

The 20 finalists represent a diverse group of individuals, from seasoned fashion designers to passionate students and dedicated professionals. Each finalist brings their own unique perspective and creativity to the table, showcasing the endless possibilities of sustainable fashion.

“We are excited to introduce our new allies in tackling the mounting textile waste problem. They come from all walks of life, proving that everyone can lead and be part of our advocacy to create a green, liveable, and sustainable future for all,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Retashow, which will take place on 26 April at SM Novaliches, will feature local talents’ fashionable designs made from recycled cloth and fabric. The event aims to raise awareness of the environmental impact of textile waste and promote sustainable fashion choices among QCitizens.

Among the finalists are fashion designers John Montecalvo, Hazel Roldan, and Juan Miguel Rosario; clothing business owners Maricris Pabelico, Kaye-Lyn Partulan, and Kristine Joy Victor; and design-related professionals Neil Bryan Capistrano, Renegade Limpin and Michael Mayores.

BPO employees Johnsent Talento and Lloyd Rainier Sexon, students Loisse Zsanelle Roque, Giemhela Divina, Stephanie Madolid, Janah Victoria Tropel, and Iballo Jashmin, and school admin officer Khazlyn Lim, dance choreographer Mark Jay Panganiban, and housewife Rowena Coquia are also in the running.

The designers will showcase everyday wear ensembles using at least 70 percent recycled textiles and fabrics.

“We want to promote upcycled fashion as a staple — garments that are effortlessly worn from home to street, school or office, and post-work social engagements,” Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department head Andrea Villaroman said.

She added: “We’re keen on resonating with Gen Z, known for their environmental consciousness and active role in the upcycling revolution. Many of them prioritize sustainability over brand names, showing a shift towards mindful fashion consumption.”