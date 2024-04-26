Lithuanian foreign minister visits Phl

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo welcomed Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania to the country on Wednesday.

Landsbergis is on a three-day visit to the Philippines, the first top Lithuanian diplomat to come since the beginning of the two countries’ diplomatic relations more than three decades ago.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the two foreign ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Manalo expressed his appreciation to Landsbergis for his statement on the water cannon incident in the West Philippine Sea in December 2023 and for Lithuania’s solidarity with the country and its support of the 2016 Arbitral Award.

The DFA also expressed its commitment to further deepening the relationship between the Philippines and Lithuania.

“The two countries are working on various forms of cooperation, including trade and investments, clean energy, science and technology, health and laser technology, and people-to-people links,” the DFA said.

Meanwhile, a business delegation from Lithuania expressed interest in entering into partnerships with their Filipino counterparts in the areas of energy, information and communications technology.

Apart from diplomatic and economic relations, the Philippine Football Federation signed an agreement with the Lithuania Football Federation.

The country’s basketball organization, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, also signed an agreement with the Lithuanian Basketball Federation.

Moreover, Manalo and Landsbergis signed a joint statement highlighting their common understanding and positions on regional and international issues, and the Philippines’ commitment to pursuing various areas of cooperation.

The two diplomats also look forward to the Philippines-Lithuania political consultations in June 2024.