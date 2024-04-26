Labor Day fair offers 9K jobs

The City Government of Manila is gearing up to host a Labor Day Job Fair at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

With 9,000 job opportunities up for grabs, this event will be a game-changer for those looking to kickstart their careers or make a fresh start.

The job fair, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature 65 local employers eager to connect with potential candidates.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan offered valuable advice to applicants, stressing the importance of preparation and self-care.

She encouraged job seekers to come equipped with multiple copies of their resume, a pen, and essential items like drinking water and fans to stay comfortable during the event.

Lacuna said that in addition to the job fair, the event will feature the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” Technical Education and Skills Development Authority demonstration and a one-stop shop to assist job seekers in obtaining necessary documents.

From representatives of government agencies like the Social Security System and Pag-IBIG to essential services such as the Manila Police District and National Bureau of Investigation, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Trade and Industry and Philippine Statistics Authority, among others, attendees will have access to a wealth of resources to help them navigate the job market.

The job fair, Lacuna said, will be mounted by the Manila City Government through its Public Employment Service Offices in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment.