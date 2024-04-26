Raise an ochoko to the exquisite, the exotic and the extraordinary when you embark on a gastronomic journey like no other at Sake Manila, where Okada Manila’s Grand Ballroom transforms into a vibrant panorama of Japan’s finest liquid art on 24 May.

The event promises to tantalize your palate and enrich your cultural horizons with an endless array of sake, shochu, whisky and beer — each telling a unique story of heritage and masterful craftsmanship.

Step into the opulent ballroom to be greeted by a wave of enticing aromas and the lively buzz of fellow enthusiasts, all in anticipation of a shared experience centered around Japan’s most treasured libations.

With over 200 labels to sample, taste buds shall dance across a tapestry of flavors ranging from the delicate whispers of premium sake to the bold statements of aged whisky, each telling its own story of tradition and craftsmanship.

The rich experience is enhanced by a select range of gins, wines and beers, offering a comprehensive taste of Japan’s finest.

But what’s a fine drink without the perfect complement?

Okada Manila’s culinary department will curate an endless spread of delights, each dish designed to complement and enhance the sake experience.

From fresh, succulent sashimi to robust, umami-laden nuggets that stand up to the most intricate of spirits, the food on offer is not merely a side attraction — it’s integral to the experience.

The admission fee (P5,500) includes these gourmet pairings.

The night also unfolds a rare opportunity to connect with the luminaries behind the beverages.

Converse with sake masters, brewery owners and brand ambassadors — each with their own passionate stories and insider knowledge that will deepen sake appreciation a sip at a time.

Sake Manila is a celebration of culture, a feast for the senses and a toast to the fine art of enjoyment.

Anticipating the presence of 1,000 like-minded guests, the evening is poised to be a highlight of Manila’s social calendar, a place where connections are made, and memories are brewed.

Tickets are limited. Secure a passage to experience at www.sakemanila.ph.