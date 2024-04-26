Hannah Mari Castillo and her catwalk journey to glam

She is Hannah Mari Castillo, a 16 year-old grade 10 student who at this early stage in her life is taking the first steps of her dream – to become an international fashion model.

“At my age, I still have a lot of opportunities waiting right in front of me and I would like to start and explore my passions. I’m so fortunate to express my creativity through fashion and I see it as a window to someone’s personality,” Hannah said.

Hannah is currently preparing to walk the runway for a fashion show in Thailand this April and Indonesia in May for Pinoy Fashion Designer Nardi Presa. But whatever opportunity comes her way in the field of modeling, her ambition to become a flight attendant someday comes first.

“Sobrang suportado po ako ng parents ko when it comes to my dreams pero lagi nila pinapaalala na studies ang priority (My parents support me when it comes to my dreams, but they always remind me that my studies are my priority),” she said.

Hannah is a big fan of Heart Evangelista, she follows her social media accounts and always give a “heart” react to every posts.

“Idol ko po talaga si ate Heart Evangelista yung the way she carries her clothes, her make up and facial expression kapag naglalakad na or may pictorial ang galing nya po (My idol is Heart Evangelista. The way she carries her clothes, her makeup and facial expression — when she walks or has a pictorial she is very good),” Hannah said.

As Hannah takes her first steps into the world of fashion, she embodies the epitome of youthful elegance and inspiration for aspiring models. With her boundless enthusiasm and determination she is poised to carve her name as someone to be famous in the near future.