Go hails vice mayors, councilors

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go this week emphasized the big roles that vice mayors and councilors of Surigao del Norte play for their constituents.

Go raised the point as he addressed the Surigao del Norte chapter of the vice mayors’ and councilors’ leagues at the Princesa Garden Island Hotel in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

He expressed gratitude to the local officials, praising their efforts and significant role in bringing government services closer to those in need.

The senator the local executives should not only see their work as a job but as a noble service.