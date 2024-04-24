‘Safety of Life at Sea’ training boosts skills

Ten personnel from the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Bay Service Section are being trained to enhance their skills in ensuring the safety of life at sea.

The Southern Institute of Maritime Studies-Manila Inc. is facilitating the training from 23 April to 3 May. It includes a combination of lectures and hands-on exercises to equip the staff with the necessary knowledge and abilities.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the importance of this type of training in guaranteeing the effective and dependable operation of immigration services in the bay areas.

“The safety and security of individuals traveling by sea are paramount,” Tansingco said. “By investing in the training and development of our personnel, we are furthering our commitment to upholding maritime safety standards and protecting the welfare of all maritime passengers.”