Favored Archers open semis bid

Game Thursday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4:30 p.m. -- Go Torakku vs EcoOil-La Salle

7:30 p.m. – CEU vs Marinerong Pilipino

Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle will be the hands down favorite over Go Torakku-St. Clare when they collide in Game 1 of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals series on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

It, however, won’t be the same case in the other semifinal series between Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar University.

Jaded observers believe the matchup, a rematch of their classification round duel, could go either way.

The top-seed and two-time defending champion Green Archers test the mettle of the Saints at 4:30 p.m. while the Red Lions and the Scorpions clash at 7:30 p.m.

EcoOil-La Salle smothered Go Torakku-St. Clare, 90-63 in the classification phase and is expected to encounter little trouble in the semifinals largely due to its deep bench.

Also, the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion Green Archers are highly motivated to win another championship.

In contrast, the Red Lions-Scorpions duel promises to be interesting.

The second-seeded Scorpions stunned the Red Lions, 72-63, in the classification phase, something that could work to their advantage in the semifinal series in terms of confidence.

But the Red Lions are title hungry and vengeful. They certainly focused on getting back at the Scorpions and set up a title rematch against the Green Archers, who swept them in the tournament last year.