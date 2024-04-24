Amb. Endo pays courtesy call on DTI Secretary Pascual

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call on Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, wherein they discussed the current economic partnership between Japan and the Philippines, on 24 April 2024.

Amb. Endo praised the administration's efforts to attract more foreign investments, noting that these programs have contributed to the growth of Japanese businesses in the Philippines. He conveyed his eagerness to further deepen the nations' strategic and economic partnership, aiming for tangible results following the recent Japan-USA-Philippines Trilateral Summit Meeting and Commerce and Industry Ministerial meeting. He also reaffirmed Japan’s commitment as the top trading partner and investor of the Philippines.

Sec. Pascual, on the other hand, assured that foreign businesses will be taken care of in the Philippines by creating a level-playing field and more opportunities for market access.

The meeting was a significant step toward forging stronger ties and enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations. Both the Ambassador and the Trade Secretary expressed mutual commitment to fostering a thriving partnership that will benefit their economies and people.