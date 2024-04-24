Amb. Endo discusses Mindanao peace process with Pres. Advisor Galvez

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call on Presidential Advisor on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez, Jr. and discussed the developments of the peace process in Mindanao on 24 April 2024.

In the meeting, Amb. Endo conveyed Japan’s commitment to supporting the peace and development in the Bangsamoro region as the peace process enters the final stretch, with the 2025 Bangsamoro Parliament election on the horizon.

Likewise, Secretary Galvez warmly welcomed Amb. Endo and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s various support for the peace process spanning over two decades, as well as the prospects for further collaboration.