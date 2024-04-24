Amb. Endo discusses Japan-Phl tourism ties with Tourism Secretary Frasco

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call on Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and exchanged views on Japan-Philippines tourism relations on 23 April 2024.

During the meeting, Endo expressed that the two countries would work closely together to further deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of areas. The ambassador highlighted joint efforts in tourism promotion to people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Frasco conveyed her appreciation for the support of the Japanese government in tourism-related areas.

Both pledged to collaborate closely to advance Japan-Philippines tourism relations.