QCPD files charges vs PUJ drivers-strikers

The Quezon City Police District has filed charges against members of transport group Manibela for their disruptive conduct during the recent 2-day transport strike in Quezon City.

The QCPD cited violations such as Violation of B.P. 880 (Public Assembly Act of 1985), Violation of Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code (Alarm and Scandal), Violation of Article 151 of the RPC (Resistance and Disobedience), and Direct Assault Upon an Agent of Person in Authority.

Led by Mario S. Valbuena, Manibela chairperson, the group organized a rally on 15 and 16 April, opposing the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program. Their protest led to significant public inconvenience and disruption as they mobilized around 70 public utility jeepneys and approximately 600 participants, blocking key thoroughfares like Commonwealth Avenue, East Avenue, and Quezon Avenue.

Despite repeated efforts by the QCPD to engage in a dialogue, Valbuena and other group leaders declined to cooperate and disregarded directives to relocate their protest to a designated freedom park.

Also, the Manibela group’s failure to secure a permit from the Quezon City local government resulted in a breach of public assembly laws.

The police asserted that the group’s actions disrupted traffic, causing chaos and inconvenience for commuters.

The plate numbers of the PUJs that obstructed major thoroughfares during the protest have been swiftly handed over to the Land Land Transportation Office for necessary administrative measures.

Other respondents are Regie Manlapig (Manibela president), Jasmine Bordalba Denition (registered owner of a white vehicle used during the rally), Pacifico Dasalla Martin Jr. (owner of Starex van), including several unnamed individuals involved in driving PUJs during the protest.