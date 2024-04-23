CPG earns AA+ credit score

Due to its sustained market position and continued revenue growth, the Century Properties Group has received a strong credit rating of “AA+” from Credit Rating and Investors Services Philippines, Inc. (CRISP).

CRISP cited the CPG’s diversified market portfolio, enabling the company to maintain its position in a competitive market.

“As of December 2023, CPG has sustained its solid and competitive presence in the vertical developments market, completing 30 condominium buildings with a total gross floor area of over 1.24 million square meters and 17,479 residential units,” CRISP said.

Horizontal affordable housing

Further, CRISP recognized the developer’s strategic entry into the horizontal affordable housing development market which has positioned it comfortably for further expansion.

With CPG’s successful venture into PHirst Park Homes, the company has launched over 17 home communities on 123 hectares of land with over 24,583 units valued at P48.73 billion in eight provinces in Luzon, the country’s main island.

PHirst Park Homes has launched 18,166 units valued at P33.43 billion as of end-December 2023.

CPG’s property portfolio includes 5 leasing assets with an aggregate gross leasable area of 145,026 square meters, namely Century City Mall, Centuria Medical Makati, Asian Century Center, Century Diamond Tower, and the recently opened Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua.