PLDT and Smart collabs with SM for e-waste collection program

“This partnership with PLDT and Smart adds to our growing list of initiatives that promote a circular economy. This also adds meaning to the experience of our customers in our malls, enabling them to become part of building more sustainable communities, as well as in achieving the country’s targets in the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Joaquin L. San Agustin, Senior Vice President, Head – Marketing at SM Supermalls.

PLDT and Smart have earlier partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the City Government of Baguio, and EcoWaste Coalition to bolster localized efforts on proper e-waste management, as well as support community-based campaigns to recover e-waste from households and consumers.

As the modern world continues to evolve in terms of technology, there is also an increase in the consumption and usage of electronics and gadgets. In fact, the World Health Organization has determined that “e-waste is the fastest growing solid waste stream in the world.” In 2019, the World Economic Forum noted that around 50 million tons of e-waste are produced, but only 20 percent is formally recycled. This, in turn, can contribute to the worsening of pollution, climate change, negative impact to human health, and even biodiversity loss.