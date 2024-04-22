PLDT and Smart collabs with SM for e-waste collection program

Leading integrated telco network PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. ramp up their sustainability initiatives nationwide by teaming up with the SM Group through the SM Electronic Waste Collection Program.
Under this partnership, PLDT and Smart will be deploying e-waste collection drop boxes in all existing 85 SM malls nationwide to encourage Filipinos to recycle their e-waste and contribute to the fight against climate change.
“Recognizing the importance of sustainability and responsible consumption, our brands, PLDT Home and Smart, have been actively promoting e-waste collection and recycling as part of their sales, marketing, retail operations, and customer engagement activities. We are thus grateful to have found a like-minded partner in SM, as this joint initiative significantly expands our reach and makes e-waste collection and circularity solutions even more accessible and convenient to our customers and the general public,” said Melissa V. Vergel de Dios, Chief Sustainability Officer at PLDT and Smart.
Through this partnership, the public can dispose of e-waste in designated e-waste drop boxes located in SM Cyberzone and in strategic areas of all existing and upcoming SM Malls across the country. Made from used beverage cartons and recycled materials, these e-waste drop boxes will accept old and broken mobile phones, laptops, tablets, routers, chargers, cords, among others. Collected e-waste will then be turned over to an accredited e-waste Treatment, Storage, and Disposal facility for proper handling.
“This partnership with PLDT and Smart adds to our growing list of initiatives that promote a circular economy. This also adds meaning to the experience of our customers in our malls, enabling them to become part of building more sustainable communities, as well as in achieving the country’s targets in the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Joaquin L. San Agustin, Senior Vice President, Head – Marketing at SM Supermalls.
PLDT and Smart have earlier partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the City Government of Baguio, and EcoWaste Coalition to bolster localized efforts on proper e-waste management, as well as support community-based campaigns to recover e-waste from households and consumers.
As the modern world continues to evolve in terms of technology, there is also an increase in the consumption and usage of electronics and gadgets. In fact, the World Health Organization has determined that “e-waste is the fastest growing solid waste stream in the world.” In 2019, the World Economic Forum noted that around 50 million tons of e-waste are produced, but only 20 percent is formally recycled. This, in turn, can contribute to the worsening of pollution, climate change, negative impact to human health, and even biodiversity loss.
This initiative aligns with the PLDT group’s support to the government’s goal of narrowing the digital divide, bringing the benefits of the internet closer to more Filipinos across the country, and promoting a circular economy. This also underscores the PLDT group’s commitment to help the country contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), particularly on SDG No. 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG No. 12 Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG No. 17 Partnerships for the Goals.