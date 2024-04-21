Wildlife preservation pushed amid Earth Day celebration

In line with the observance of Earth Day, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) Eastern Visayas Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC) celebrates new beginnings for wildlife in the region.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the RWRC successfully released four rehabilitated animals back into their natural habitat — a testament to their ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation.

A reticulated python, two white-eared doves and a brown booby seabird were all given a second chance at freedom in Lake Danao, Ormoc City. These protected areas offer the released animals a safe space to thrive and rejoin their natural ecosystems, far from human disturbance.

“This is the ultimate goal for the RWRC,” said RWRC chief Rodrigo Marquez. “We strive to provide injured, sick, or orphaned animals with the care they need to recover and return to the wild.”

However, the RWRC also faces challenges as Marquez explained that some animals, particularly those kept as pets for extended periods, lose their natural instincts and hunting skills.

He added that releasing the animals back into the wild could jeopardize their survival, as they may become easy prey or approach populated areas in search of food.

As of late, the RWRC currently houses several domesticated animals, including deer and monkeys, who require ongoing care.