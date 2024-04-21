Verstappen too fast, too furious against Hamilton in Chinese GP sprint

SHANGHAI, China (AFP) — Max Verstappen overcame early electrical gremlins to blast from fourth on the grid to an emphatic victory in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race Saturday, 13 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman charged past the seven-time world champion Hamilton’s Mercedes on lap nine of the 19-lap dash.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was third after a thrilling battle with the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

“The first few laps were hectic,” said Verstappen after claiming the eight points on offer for the winner of the first sprint of the season at the Shanghai International Circuit.

“The wind is changing a lot which makes it difficult to drive.”

“Once we sorted (the battery) out we were OK,” Verstappen added as he extended his championship lead to 25 points over Perez.

Leclerc and Sainz ended up fourth and fifth after swapping places numerous times in the dramatic tussle for the minor places with Perez and Alonso.

Aston Martin’s Alonso came out worst as he went wheel-to-wheel with the Ferraris, having to retire his car on lap 18 with a puncture suffered in the skirmish.

Lando Norris started from pole but could only cross the line sixth in his McLaren, ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri with George Russell eighth to round out the sprint points scorers.

Hamilton started from second on the grid but got away quickest, holding the inside line on the long first two corners to emerge in front after Norris ran wide.

It was costly for the McLaren man who then found himself seventh after the first lap.

Alonso inherited second place and Verstappen third, despite the championship leader complaining of a flat battery.

By the fifth lap Hamilton had opened up a 1.3 second gap and crucially was out of range for Alonso to attack with his DRS.