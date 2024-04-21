Tanay tribes called to void Masungi agreement

Indigenous group Katutubong Pamayanan ng Tanay Dumagat/Remontado disclosed that it has been urging the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to rescind the memorandum of agreement (MoA) it entered with the Masungi Georeserve since it began.

This comes as the Katutubong Pamayanan ng Tanay Dumagat/Remontado Resolution 22-2024 — obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE — indicated that Indigenous People in the area are against the agreement long before the billing of construction company that built the resort in the environmentally protected Upper Marikina River Basin in Rizal Province landed at the table of DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

They stressed that their petition has already been sent to Loyzaga’s office.

The said MoA was hatched with the then late Environment Secretary Gina Lopez with Masungi Georeserve Foundation on 25 April 2017 for the protection of the nature reserve and wildlife sanctuary, which covers 2,700 hectares in the city of Antipolo and the towns of Baras, Tanay, Rodriguez and San Mateo in Rizal.