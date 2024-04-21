QCPD anti-crime ops seize P11-M illegal drugs, arrest 476 suspects

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported that an intensified campaign against illegal drugs from 1 March to 17 April 2024 resulted in the apprehension of 476 drug suspects and the confiscation of illegal drugs valued at P11,125,209.20 during various buy-bust and anti-criminality operations.

QCPD director, P/BGen. Redrico A. Maranan, reported that a total of 300 operations were conducted by the different police stations and units of QCPD which resulted in the confiscation of 1,612.75 grams of shabu and 1,320.91 grams of marijuana.

On top of these were the operations conducted by the Batasan Police Station (PS 6), under P/Lt.Col. Jerry Castillo, which led to the arrest of 75 drug personalities and the confiscation of P2,555,372 worth of illegal drugs, followed by the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU), under officer-in-charge P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale, who apprehended eight drug peddlers and confiscated P2,468,400 worth of shabu.

The third spot was given to Novaliches Police Station (PS 4), under P/Lt.Col. Reynaldo Vitto, wherein 63 drug peddlers were arrested which resulted in the confiscation of P1,620,844 worth of illegal drugs.

Likewise, the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13), under P/Lt.Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz, recovered P1,377,069.20 worth of shabu and marijuana and arrested 60 drug suspects, while the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14), under P/Lt.Col. Peterno Domondon Jr., nabbed 21 drug suspects and seized P633,760 worth of shabu.

All arrested suspects were charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

“Binabati ko ang ating masisipag na operatiba na pinamumunuan ng kanilang Hepe sa mas pinaigting na kampanya laban sa droga na nagresulta sa pagkaaresto ng mga suspek at pagrekober ng mga ilegal na droga. Lubos rin akong nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kababayan na sumusuporta sa ating pagsusumikap na tuldukan ang salot na dulot ng paggamit ng ipinagbabawal na gamot. Patuloy po tayong magtulungan, para sa ligtas na bagong Pilipinas," Maranan said.