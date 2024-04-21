DMW’s urgent mission: Bring home 3 OFWs’ remains from UAE

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is working with Dubai and Abu Dhabi authorities to bring home the remains of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died during the severe flooding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week.

The DMW said the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) office in Dubai met with the families of the three OFWs and explained the procedures for repatriating the remains to the country.

Two female OFWs died from suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood on 17 April, while a male OFW died in a vehicular accident.

Meanwhile, two other OFWs are recuperating in a hospital after sustaining injuries in a vehicular accident during the flood.

The DMW and OWWA have assisted OFWs and other Filipinos stranded in the UAE due to delayed and rescheduled flights caused by the severe weather.

Last week’s heavy rainfall flooded Dubai’s streets and thoroughfares.

The DMW, OWWA, and airport teams from the Philippine consulate in Dubai helped stranded passengers with food packs, essential personal items, and airline flight assistance.

Meanwhile, the MWO in Abu Dhabi distributed food and relief packs to about 800 OFWs living and working in the Al Touba district in Al Ain.

MWO-Abu Dhabi said they would return to further assist the affected OFWs as needed.