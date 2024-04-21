DMW confident in release of 4 Filipino seafarers aboard seized ship in Iran

While there's no word yet on the release date for seafarers onboard the Aries ship, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) remains confident about their release.

“‘They will be released soon ‘yan ang word na ginamit, consistent yung paggamit ng mga katagang yan mula sa Iranian government sa DFA (They will be released soon, that's the word used, the use of those terms is consistent from the Iranian government to the DFA),” DMW Officer-In-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said in a radio interview.

On 14 April, the DMW confirmed that four Filipino seafarers were part of a 25 crew onboard the Aries ship when it was seized by Iranian authorities.

The ship is operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company and is currently anchored off the port of Iran.

Cacdac added the crew members are safe and have resumed working inside the ship.

“Meron food and water supplies; they eat regular meals a day at nakakatawag sila sa kanilang mga kaanak so they have assured their families na safe sila (There are food and water supplies; they eat regular meals a day and they are in touch with their relatives so they have assured their families that they are safe),” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said the licensed manning agency and the ship owner of the MSC Aries are also coordinating with Iranian authorities for the release of the crew members.