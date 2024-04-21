Dear Tess,

Batas Pambansa (BP) Blg. 22, also known as “An Act Penalizing the Making or Drawing and Issuance of a Check Without Sufficient Funds or Credit and For Other Purposes,” punishes the acts of making and issuing a check with knowledge by the issuer that at the time the check is issued, he does not have sufficient funds, and the failure to keep sufficient funds to cover the full amount of the check if presented within a period of 90 days from the date appearing on the check.

In the case of Morillo v. People, the Supreme Court ruled:

“It is well-settled that violations of B.P. [Blg.] 22 cases are categorized as transitory or continuing crimes, meaning that some acts material and essential thereto and requisite in their consummation occur in one municipality or territory, while some occur in another. In such cases, the court wherein any of the crime’s essential and material acts have been committed maintains jurisdiction to try the case; it being understood that the first court taking cognizance of the same excludes the other. Thus, a person charged with a continuing or transitory crime may be validly tried in any municipality or territory where the offense was in part committed.”

From the foregoing, it must be clear that a case for an alleged violation of BP 22, otherwise known as the Bouncing Checks Law, may be filed before the court with territorial jurisdiction over any of the places where one of the elements of the crime occurred — in particular, the place where the check is drawn, issued, delivered, dishonored or deposited. Be that as it may, it must be noted that the first court taking cognizance of the same excludes the other.

Atty. Mary Antonnette M. Baudi