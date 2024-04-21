Beyond awareness

Persons in the autism spectrum constitute one big family in the Philippines. But they are not only 13,000-strong nationwide. With their inseparable TLC companions, they are at least double that number. And the 23,000 who registered for and joined the Autism Society of the Philippines’ (ASP) Angels Walk for Autism 2024 event at the Mall of Asia Arena alone on Sunday show a thriving community of special people, including loyal carers, families, professionals and allies from the private and government sectors, here and abroad, who are at the forefront of building an autism-okay Philippines.

Of course, helping them and the ASP raise awareness of people with autism spectrum disorder are long-time supporters SM Cares and SM Supermalls, whose shopping centers across the country simultaneously welcomed ASP members in their versions of Angels Walk for Autism which is more than just a walk. It is a united show of support for the autism community and a call to build an autism-OK Philippines.

The main ASP Angels Walk for Autism was first launched in 2000 with the SM MOA hosting it for the first time in 2009 before finding a home at the MOA Arena in 2015. The advocacy event continues to resonate with the autism community and its allies, even finding supporters in the Filipino diaspora in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.