Barangay officials undergo risk management training

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — Officials from barangays and members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) here went on a rigid seminar/workshop in disaster, risk and crisis management.

This comes following the calamities — both natural and man-made — that devastated the country.

Major Dennis Duran, incumbent chief of police of Limay town, personally led the training and seminar workshop among the barangay and MDRRMO officials held at Crown hotel here.

Duran stressed that said disaster, risk and crisis management seminars are important as the participants can utilize it in the community in times of calamities such as typhoons, earthquake and others.

“Of course, there is a heated tension in the West Philippine Sea and we have also to prepare for this in case it worsens,” said Duran in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.