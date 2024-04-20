Navotas rehab program yields 60 graduates

The local government of Navotas on Friday announced that at least 60 persons who were using drugs have graduated from a community-based treatment and rehabilitation program of the city.

Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco said that the program — dubbed as “Bidahan” — includes six months of rehabilitation and another six months aftercare.

“This batch of rehab completers includes 20 from the city’s primary care program and 13 from the barangay CBDRP, while 27 finished aftercare program,” Tiangco said.

Under the program, participants go through a series of weekly psycho-education lectures, counseling sessions, group therapy sessions, relapse prevention sessions and life skills training.

They also undergo random drug testing to ensure their compliance to the program.