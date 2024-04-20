Kuya Bong backs ‘anti-wang-wang’ measure

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently expressed his support for the proposed legislation which aims for stricter regulation of the use of sirens and similar devices or commonly known as “wang-wang,” while ensuring reasonable exemptions for emergency vehicles.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of adhering to regulations and its positive impact on easing traffic, especially in the metropolis.

“In principle, I support the idea, provided that there will be reasonable exemptions for the military, police and ambulances,” Go said.

“That’s why we make laws to follow. So what will be good for everyone, let’s follow it. I support the idea. It’s really busy today. And aside from that, let’s make a way for the traffic that is happening now, especially here in the NCR,” he added.

Go also reflected on infrastructure developments that have previously aided traffic management. He credited the construction of skyways during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration with reducing traffic congestion on major roads.

“And I’m happy, during the time of former President Duterte, we now have skyways that somehow reduce the traffic here on the main thoroughfares or main highways,” Go said.

Senate Bill 2635 or the Anti-Wang-Wang Act, filed by Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, seeks to prohibit the unauthorized use and sale of these devices, except for specified law enforcement agencies.

This bill aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Administrative Order 18, which prohibits government officials and employees from using sirens, blinkers and other devices.