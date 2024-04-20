Dane banners IRONMAN 70.3 field

CEBU CITY — Daniel Bakkegard of Denmark lead a star-studded cast of topnotch entries when the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu,a showcase of endurance and athleticism, takes the spotlight Sunday at the Mactan Newtown.

With a diverse field of over 1,400 participants, representing 55 countries, including 24 professional athletes, the event promises an exciting competition on a race course designed to intensify the pursuit of victory.

Encompassing a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90km bike and 21k run, the premier endurance race has attracted Olympians, world-record holders and rising stars from across the globe.

Bakkergard, known for his record-breaking performance (3:33:02) in IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai will also be joined by South African Rio de Janeiro Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman, who packs an impressive track record.

In the women’s side, Lucy Byram of Britain and Dutchwoman Els Visser emerge as favorites, eager to add another triumph to their illustrious careers in the event dubbed as the Crown Jewel of Asia.

Alongside seasoned campaigners, newcomers such as Michael Tong from New Zealand rev up a sizzling debut, anticipating both the blistering pace of competition and the warm support of the local community.

“I expect it to be hot, both in speed and in weather. I have heard that the support and communities in Asian IRONMAN races are amazing so I look forward to getting involved with the locals,” Tong said.

Since its inception in 2012, the IRONMAN 70.3 race in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu has captivated audiences with its scenic landscapes and spirited competition.

“I keep racing here because of the great atmosphere and vibe. Everyone is so welcoming,” said Aussie Dimity Lee Duke, a regular campaigner in local triathlon seeking to relive her glory days.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines, conveys optimism for the race’s success and its contribution to promoting tourism and gender equality in sports.

With coveted qualifying slots for this year’s World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, up for grabs, local bidders have added incentives to push themselves to the limit and strive for excellence on this prestigious international stage.