THROUGH THE DIRT

In a move that underscores its commitment to the motorsport community in the Philippines, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has announced the renewal of its partnership with the 2024 Philippine Rallycross Series.
The partnership, which began in 2021, has been a pivotal part of IPC’s engagement with motorsports, particularly rallycross, where the Isuzu D-MAX has showcased its superior power and performance.
The Philippine Rallycross Series, sanctioned by the Automobile Association of the Philippines Inc. (AAP), provides a platform for rallycross drivers and enthusiasts to showcase their skills and test their vehicles’ performance on challenging dirt tracks.
IPC’s renewed partnership for the series is a testament to its dedication to the spirit and growth of motorsports in the Philippines.
Reflecting on the partnership, Robert Carlos, assistant division head for sales at IPC, remarked: “Our renewed partnership with the Philippine Rallycross Series is a testament to Isuzu’s belief in the power and passion of Philippine motorsport.
“Showcasing our champion Isuzu D-Max, which has triumphed in its category for two years running, we celebrate the relentless spirit of those who dare to push the limits.”
At the heart of IPC’s participation is the Isuzu D-Max, renowned for its robust performance in rallycross.
Powered by the formidable 4JJ3 Blue Power Diesel Engine, the D-Max boasts 190 horsepower of maximum power and 450 newton-meter of torque.
It is paired with a suspension system engineered to conquer the rigors of rallycross tracks. This exceptional blend of power and resilience makes the D-Max the vehicle of choice for IPC and rallycross champions alike.
Champion rally driver Louie Camacho, who will be behind the wheel of the D-MAX, expressed his admiration for the vehicle.
“The performance of the D-Max on the rallycross track is phenomenal. Its unrivaled power, precision control, and superior suspension allow for an exhilarating driving experience that truly stands out,” Camacho said.