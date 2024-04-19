THROUGH THE DIRT

In a move that underscores its commitment to the motorsport community in the Philippines, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has announced the renewal of its partnership with the 2024 Philippine Rallycross Series.

The partnership, which began in 2021, has been a pivotal part of IPC’s engagement with motorsports, particularly rallycross, where the Isuzu D-MAX has showcased its superior power and performance.

The Philippine Rallycross Series, sanctioned by the Automobile Association of the Philippines Inc. (AAP), provides a platform for rallycross drivers and enthusiasts to showcase their skills and test their vehicles’ performance on challenging dirt tracks.