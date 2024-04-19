LGUs told: Crack whip vs colorum operators

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday directed all local government units (LGUs) to ensure all operating public transportation services have appropriate franchises or certificates of public convenience (CPC) from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) before they are allowed to use transport terminals and ply their routes.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. issued the order following the recent arrest — on his instructions — of a woman who claimed to be his distant relative, following the apprehension by authorities of her colorum vehicle driven by a man using a fake driver’s license.

In DILG Memorandum Circular 2024-26, Abalos instructed LGUs, through their Sanggunians, to pass an ordinance banning colorum operators from using their transport terminals.

“This has been a persistent issue on the ground. I am directing our LGUs to ensure that these colorum operators cannot operate,” Abalos said.

He explained that the CPC is an authorization issued by the LTFRB for the operation of land transportation services for public use as required by law.

Abalos also directed LGUs to conduct inspections of public utility vehicles in terminals within their jurisdiction and along local roads through checkpoints and report colorum operators to the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office.

“At the end of the day, the safety of our passengers is what we want to guard here, so it is very important that our LGUs take the lead to stop the operation of these colorum operators,” Abalos said.

He also ordered LGUs to promulgate more rigid regulations against unlicensed vehicles and their illegal operations based on LTFRB and Department of Transportation guidelines and identify other measures in safeguarding public transportation within their areas of jurisdiction.