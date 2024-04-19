Hyundai introduces mobile service

Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. (HMPI) solidifies its commitment to continuously innovate the car ownership experience for Filipinos through the Hyundai Mobile Service (HMS).

This newest aftersales program is designed to make it easier and more convenient for customers to ensure that their Hyundai vehicles are in shape and well taken care of.

HMS enables Hyundai certified technicians to carry out periodic maintenance and repairs at the time and place requested by the customer.

Additionally, HMS also fulfills emergency roadside assistance for clients (terms and conditions apply). It can be booked through eight authorized Hyundai dealerships:

The same global procedures and standards that are implemented at authorized Hyundai service centers can be expected during this remote service.

Leading the operations is a fleet of Staria cargo units that have been equipped with specialized tools and equipment. Making it perfect for the program as it maximizes versatility and accessibility.

Last month, the turnover for the above-mentioned units was led by HMPH’s aftersales department. Its directing coordinator, Young Uk Ko, was joined by managing director, Cecil Capacete.

Ko gave a short message to the pilot outlets: “We see this initiative as our way of reaching out to more of our patrons. To show them that we are here as their trusted partner, the same way as they have entrusted their choice of vehicle to us. And this is just the beginning to the initiatives lined up for the year.”

The service will be applicable to all Hyundai models regardless of variant or production year. There will be four more joining the roster of dealers, namely, Hyundai Cagayan de Oro, Hyundai Calamba, Hyundai Commonwealth and Hyundai Southern Mindanao.

The complete details can be found at www.hyundai.com/ph/en/hyundai-story/hyundai-mobile-service. For other news and announcements from the brand, follow and like @HyundaiMotorPhilippines in Facebook and Instagram.