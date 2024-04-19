Henry Ford Awards finalists named

Ford Philippines has recently announced the finalists of the 23rd Henry Ford Awards (HFA).

Close to 200 entries submitted across 13 categories underwent an extensive two-phase judging process with a set of evaluators for each phase.

A panel composed of respected members of the academe specializing in journalism and communication studies, coupled with experienced professionals in the fields of marketing and public relations, design, photography, video production, and digital publishing helmed this year’s judging process.

The finalists for each award category are: Industry Category: Automotive Vehicle Review of the Year — Article, “Review: 2023 BMW 318i Sport” by Anton Luis Andres for Top Gear Philippines, “The Ford Everest: Conquering the everyday like a modern-day Kami Rita Sherpa” by Raymond Tribdino for Malaya Business Insight, and “To Z is to believe” by Eric Tipan for Manila Bulletin;

Automotive Vehicle Review of the Year — Video, “2023 Mazda CX-60 launched in PH” by Sharleen Banzon for Top Gear Philippines, “2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom R-Style Review” by Vince Pornelos for AutoIndustriya, and “BMW R1250 GSA Trophy” by Leandre Grecia for Top Gear Philippines;

Short-Form Video of the Year, “Just imagine how good this car would be on a Behind the Wheel review” by Jack Gutierrez for AutoDeal, “The Nissan Kicks e-Power” by Earl Lee for AutoDeal, and “This little guy has something to say about that little guy” by Caco Tirona for AutoDeal;

Launch Story of the Year, “2024 Honda CR-V: Evolution of an Icon” by Chris Van Hoven for C! Magazine, “First drive: The Zenix is one heck of a gamble for Toyota” by Anton Luis Andres for Top Gear Philippines, and “The Zenix Hybrid is Toyota’s new personality” by Mark Vincent Villa for Philippine Star;

Photograph of the Year, “Boosted or Electrified” by Randy Peregrino for BusinessMirror, “The Ford Territory” by Mark Vincent Villa for Philippine Star, “The Next-Gen Ranger Raptor” by Charles Banaag for Top Gear Philippines;

Green Feature of the Year, “Living with a BMW iX3: Can this EV remove range anxiety fears?” by Anton Luis Andres for Top Gear Philippines, “Spirit and Letters: The curious case of the Nissan Kicks e-Power BEV” by Vince Pornelos for AutoIndustriya, and “The ‘Natural Electrolysis’ of Akio-san” by Tessa Salazar for Philippine Daily Inquirer;

Road Safety Feature of the Year, “A list of 8 simple safety tips to help you drive in rain” by Mikko Juangco for YugaAuto, “Expressway driving: Is going (too) slow as dangerous as speeding?” by Eric Tipan for AutoIndustriya, and “Mom, my ‘speed governess’” by Tessa Salazar for Philippine Daily Inquirer;

Industry Feature of the Year, “Fast Lens: A behind-the-lens storytelling of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival” by Randolph de Leon for JamesDeakin.ph, “‘Morizo’ The Turbocharged Akio” by Tessa Salazar for Philippine Daily Inquirer, and “Turning Utility into a Curiosity” by Wowie Go for C! Magazine.

Ford Category: Automotive Feature (print/online), “Ford Everest 4x2 SPORT: The sports-ute equivalent of a favorite uncle” by Raymond Tribdino for Malaya Business Insight, “Meet the rangers for Mother Nature” by Tessa Salazar for Philippine Daily Inquirer, and “Why the Next-Gen Ford Ranger is a Spartan-approved vehicle” by MJ Jucutan for GadgetMatch.

Automotive Video Feature (TV/online), “2023 Ford Ranger 2.0 XLT 4x2” by Julian Panlilio for AutoPH, “2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Review” by Vince Pornelos for AutoIndustriya, “2024 Ford Territory Titanium X Full Review” by Alexander Zosa for Jaywalkur Motoring;

Ford Automotive Short-Form Video, “Ford Territory First Impressions” by Leandre Grecia for Top Gear Philippines, “Own the moment wherever you go and let the Ford Territory take you there” by Vikka Francisco for Modern Creatures, and “The next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor is here” by Kevin Francisco for Modern Creatures.

The awarding ceremony will be on 7 May at the XYLO at The Palace, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.