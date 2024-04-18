BoC intensifies campaign vs drug smuggling

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it is intensifying its collaborative effort to bolster defenses against drug trafficking.

This comes as officials from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) convened with members of the BoC-Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) led by district collector Carmelita M. Talusan.

The meeting aimed to solidify interagency cooperation and intensify efforts to intercept drug smuggling attempts at the country’s borders.

Representatives from the MICP’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, X-Ray Inspection Project and Law Division were also present.

Talusan stressed the critical role of interagency collaboration in tackling the complex challenges posed by drug smuggling.

“Combating the illegal drug trade hinges on coordinated efforts among all law enforcement agencies,” Talusan said.

“By sharing intelligence and working closely together, we significantly improve our chances of successfully preventing the shipment or importation of illegal drugs into the Philippines,” she added.

The BoC also reiterated its commitment to deterring the entry of illegal drugs by forging stronger partnerships and implementing a multi-agency strategy.