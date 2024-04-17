Internet outage delays airline flights

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Tuesday disclosed that domestic travelers faced delays at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 due to an internet outage impacting AirAsia’s systems.

MIAA head executive assistant Atty. Chris Bendijo reported that the internet failure disrupted check-in processes at South Wing counters 22-41 and Gates 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The issue began at around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday when AirAsia personnel reported their system was down.

MIAA then facilitated a temporary manual check-in system at the affected counters and gates.

Bendijo confirmed that AirAsia attributed the outage to a damaged utility pole near NAIA Terminal 3, causing internet connectivity issues across their system. Internet connection was restored by 12:09 p.m., allowing AirAsia to resume normal operations.

While delays occurred, MIAA emphasized that no flights were canceled.

“The problem stemmed from a fallen post of AirAsia’s telecommunication provider earlier in the morning,” explained MIAA acting general manager Eric Jose Ines in an interview. “Their system was down, but they coordinated diligently with the telco to address the issue.”