Phl vows stronger ties, labor cooperation with Romania

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Embassy of Romania launched on Tuesday the first Philippines-Romania Friendship Week as both countries vowed stronger ties and labor cooperation.

"This event celebrates the strong partnership between the Philippines and Romania in upholding safe and fair labor migration practices and the stories of dedication, perseverance, and resilience of our OFWs in Romania," DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Romania to the Philippines, H.E. Râduta Dana Matache, expressed her gratitude to the DMW for the hospitality and emphasized better job opportunities await Filipino workers in Romania.

"Filipinos in Romania have adapted very well, and they are happy. Their disposable income is higher than that of other European countries because the cost of living is much lower," Matache said.

"We look forward to welcoming more Filipino workers to respond to the high demand for labor in Romania," she added.

There are 2,000 temporary Filipino migrants in Romania, most working in factories, automotive and production lines, or domestic housekeeping.

The DMW and its Romanian counterparts are now exploring labor cooperation to recruit Filipino skilled workers, IT workers, truck drivers, factory workers, and caregivers.

The Friendship Week features educational seminars, including presentations on "Safe, Fair and Ethical Recruitment" sponsored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and "Labor Market Opportunities and Living Conditions in Romania" led by the Romanian Embassy.

Other activities include film shows, Romanian language introductory lessons, and hybrid-kumustahan sessions with the OFW community in Romania.

The DMW has also set up a photo exhibit highlighting the stories of OFWs' trials and triumphs in Romania and food-tasting booths for OFWs visiting the DMW Head Office.

The Friendship Week with the theme "Engaging the Stakeholders with a Sense of Commitment and Genuine Partnership" is organized by the Foreign Stakeholders Relations and Engagement Bureau of the DMW.

The monthly activity celebrates labor cooperation and fosters more robust ties between the Philippines and various OFW country destinations.